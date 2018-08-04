Tourmaline Oil (TOU) PT Raised to C$32.50 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOU. CIBC upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, GMP Securities set a C$30.50 price target on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.22.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$24.66 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$17.78 and a 52 week high of C$27.26.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$550.17 million during the quarter. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 17.08%.

In other news, Director Lucille Miller purchased 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,479.20. Also, insider Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.34 per share, with a total value of C$58,350.00. Insiders have acquired 14,150 shares of company stock valued at $339,552 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

