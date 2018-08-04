Total (FP) Given a €62.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.50 ($73.53) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a report released on Friday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FP. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cfra set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.50 ($65.29) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €58.43 ($68.74).

Total traded up €0.88 ($1.04), hitting €47.78 ($56.21), during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 19,710,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

