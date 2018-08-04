TopChain Trading 27% Lower Over Last Week (TOPC)

TopChain (CURRENCY:TOPC) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, TopChain has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One TopChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, QBTC, ZB.COM and OKEx. TopChain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $214,728.00 worth of TopChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003424 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000410 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00382406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00196655 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000798 BTC.

About TopChain

TopChain’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. TopChain’s official website is www.topc.io

Buying and Selling TopChain

TopChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, QBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TopChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

