Tony W. Collins Sells 2,778 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) VP Tony W. Collins sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $349,389.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $201,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.