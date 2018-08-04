Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 32,500 Shares of Yext Inc (YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $237,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $233,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $242,875.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 32,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $634,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $238,250.00.

On Thursday, June 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 35,397 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $686,347.83.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $231,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 122,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $2,043,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $183,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $185,375.00.

Yext opened at $21.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.41. Yext Inc has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,371,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

