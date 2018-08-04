Titan International (TWI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Titan International had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Titan International traded down $3.00, reaching $7.12, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 4,170,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,573. Titan International has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $595.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

TWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Titan International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

