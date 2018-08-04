Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $271.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.17.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

TSBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Timberland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

