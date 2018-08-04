Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 9,041 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 433,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 312,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.32%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

In other Pfizer news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank A. Damelio sold 150,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $6,019,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,495,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 749,597 shares of company stock valued at $28,505,468 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

