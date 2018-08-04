Tidewater (TDW) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.14

News coverage about Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tidewater earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.541693071645 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Tidewater traded up $0.16, hitting $32.14, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 275,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,327. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tidewater has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $35.98.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 116.17% and a negative net margin of 409.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDW. ValuEngine upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Tidewater from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

