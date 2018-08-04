Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:TPRE remained flat at $$13.55 on Thursday. 699,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.59 million. Third Point Reinsurance had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 5.66%. analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

