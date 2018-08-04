TheStreet Upgrades KBR (KBR) to B

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners set a $25.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 2,635,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,396. KBR has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.
About KBR
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
