TheStreet Upgrades KBR (KBR) to B

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

KBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners set a $25.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 2,635,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,396. KBR has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that KBR will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.