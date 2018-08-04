Thermon Group (THR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on THR. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Johnson Rice raised Thermon Group from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermon Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.20.

THR traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 93,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,287. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Thermon Group’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,515,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,364,000 after buying an additional 95,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,591,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares during the last quarter.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

