The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Price Target Raised to $302.00

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) had its price target lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $302.00 in a report published on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ULTI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered The Ultimate Software Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.80.

The Ultimate Software Group traded down $2.43, hitting $282.99, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 253,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1 year low of $181.59 and a 1 year high of $297.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. research analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,363.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total value of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 23,735.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 115,354 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

