The GEO Group (GEO) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The GEO Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of The GEO Group opened at $25.16 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $583.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.70 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.73%.

In related news, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $41,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at $132,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.