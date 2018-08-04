The Ensign Group (ENSG) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$1.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 471,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $40.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,180,370.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,726 shares of company stock worth $4,152,374. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.