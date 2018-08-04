The Ensign Group (ENSG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group updated its FY18 guidance to $1.80-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of The Ensign Group traded down $1.98, reaching $35.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 471,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,122. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENSG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,180,370.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $114,555.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,374 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

