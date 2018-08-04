The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 186,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 35.9% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

The Coca-Cola opened at $46.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

