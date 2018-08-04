The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Trimmed by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $19,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 402.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,682,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,175,000 after acquiring an additional 135,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola opened at $46.62 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

