Textron Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Textron in a report released on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Textron from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Shares of TXT opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. Textron has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

In other Textron news, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $447,069.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,309.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $3,037,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,224,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,209 shares of company stock worth $9,035,968. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,225,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,757,000 after purchasing an additional 374,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Textron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,142,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,293,000 after purchasing an additional 193,786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 5.0% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,952,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,581,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Textron by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,719,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,371,000 after purchasing an additional 122,252 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Textron by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,197,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,614,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

