Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,224 Shares of Ball Co. (BLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth about $215,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 643,200.0% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $280,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $81,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 408,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,615,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLL opened at $41.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

BLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.