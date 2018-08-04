Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Integra Lifesciences worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IART. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences opened at $63.37 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $66,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 31,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $1,990,915.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,450,272 shares in the company, valued at $92,092,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,976 shares of company stock worth $16,723,214 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra Lifesciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.