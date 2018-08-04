Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.97 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,002,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,165,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,578,000 after acquiring an additional 147,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group opened at $60.11 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.02 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

