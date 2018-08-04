Texas Instruments (TXN) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a $115.68 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Texas Instruments traded up $0.63, hitting $112.84, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,306,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,425,175. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.94%.

In other news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $11,295,709.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,802 shares of company stock worth $22,149,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

