Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stake Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,618,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,533,000 after acquiring an additional 66,873 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,004,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,760,000 after acquiring an additional 872,103 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,090,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,075,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,942,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Texas Instruments opened at $112.84 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.60 and a 1 year high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In other news, insider Niels Anderskouv sold 102,595 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $11,295,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,187 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,802 shares of company stock worth $22,149,306. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.