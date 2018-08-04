Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,680.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.60 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 52,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $5,805,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,009,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,802 shares of company stock worth $22,149,306. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

