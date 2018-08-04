Tetra Tech (TTEK) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate a BUY rating on TTEK following the CQ2/18 beat and EPS raise. While management’s outlook is positive across the board, we are particularly encouraged by an improving environment within the company’s Oil and Gas segment and believe that this could present an additional source of upside to fiscal ’18. We are increasing our price target from $60 to $73 and adjusting our estimates.””

TTEK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,054,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $688,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 486,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

