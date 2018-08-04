Tesla (TSLA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $385.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($4.03) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($12.56) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.24 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.17.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.17. 13,651,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Tesla has a 52-week low of $244.59 and a 52-week high of $389.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -10.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 154.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

