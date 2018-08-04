Tesla (TSLA) Earns Hold Rating from KeyCorp

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $376.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.17.

Tesla opened at $348.17 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. Tesla has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,850,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

