TerraNova Price Tops $1.04 (TER)

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One TerraNova coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00014912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraNova has traded down 26% against the dollar. TerraNova has a total market cap of $0.00 and $78.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00039776 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004290 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00302905 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000686 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00064129 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TerraNova Profile

TerraNova (CRYPTO:TER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,739 coins. The official website for TerraNova is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter . TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraNova using one of the exchanges listed above.

