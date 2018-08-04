Teradata (TDC) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDC. Standpoint Research lowered Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised Teradata from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

TDC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.13. 2,620,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teradata has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,713,000 after buying an additional 687,719 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $20,801,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,868,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,039,000 after buying an additional 397,070 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,000,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 319,238 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter worth about $12,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

