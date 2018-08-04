Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,826,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,304,000 after buying an additional 103,664 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,684,000 after acquiring an additional 214,642 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $14,638,000.

TPX opened at $50.06 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $669.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.93 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 120.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 180,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,926,369.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

