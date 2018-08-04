Tellurian (TELL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. 1,317,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,702. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.52. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 85.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

