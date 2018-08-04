Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Announces Earnings Results

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.08%. Telephone & Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TDS opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.71. Telephone & Data Systems has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $29.87.

In related news, Director Mitchell H. Saranow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $106,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,600.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prudence E. Carlson sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $160,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $280,569. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TDS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

