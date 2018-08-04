Teekay (TK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.69

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 24218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teekay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $693.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $405.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is -15.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,497 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 333,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 94,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 195,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

