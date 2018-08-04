TEAM (TokenStars) Hits 1-Day Volume of $142,185.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $142,185.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010707 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000615 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,436,246 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

