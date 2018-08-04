Tdam USA Inc. Trims Position in Cae Inc (CAE)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 62.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CAE by 51.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

NYSE CAE opened at $21.06 on Friday. Cae Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.