TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Kinross Gold Co. (KGC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,421,565 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,112,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Kinross Gold worth $42,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,589 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,306,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 377,600 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.9% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,895,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 924,370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2,652.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 312,994 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 301,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,978,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,266,000 after buying an additional 583,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.15. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.96 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

