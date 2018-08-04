TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 350,634 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,634 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $39,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 561,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 215,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,781,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 147,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 72,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,016,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

