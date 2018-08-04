TCW Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,583,162 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,583,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals opened at $19.37 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

