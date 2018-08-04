Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home traded up $0.19, hitting $19.55, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,012,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $980.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.15 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 54,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 87,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

