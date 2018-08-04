Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Holdings Lifted by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE TMHC opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $980.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

