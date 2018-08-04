Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 217,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tata Motors opened at $18.85 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $35.47.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.32%. analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

