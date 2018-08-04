Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 7,810 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,732.7% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.