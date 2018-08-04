Tao (XTO) Price Hits $0.67 on Exchanges

Tao (CURRENCY:XTO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Tao coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00009537 BTC on major exchanges. Tao has a market capitalization of $22.05 million and $4,691.00 worth of Tao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tao has traded down 38% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016529 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017030 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001597 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Tao Profile

Tao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2016. Tao’s total supply is 33,063,630 coins. The official website for Tao is tao.network . The Reddit community for Tao is /r/taonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tao’s official Twitter account is @taoblockchain

Buying and Selling Tao

Tao can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tao using one of the exchanges listed above.

