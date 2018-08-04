TagCoin Price Hits $0.0482 on Exchanges (TAG)

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. TagCoin has a total market capitalization of $309,925.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TagCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TagCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TagCoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004286 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00302703 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00064129 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000789 BTC.

About TagCoin

TagCoin (TAG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org

TagCoin Coin Trading

TagCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TagCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TagCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TagCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.