UBS Group Raises Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Price Target to $114.00

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A opened at $102.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel John Miller sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,531,629.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,454,486.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $25,977,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607 in the last 90 days. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,379 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $16,406,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 748.9% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 164,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

