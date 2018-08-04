Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A traded down $7.32, hitting $102.84, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 3,449,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,558. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Tableau Software Inc Class A alerts:

DATA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $649,012.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,401 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,717.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $25,977,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,640,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 988,061 shares of company stock worth $91,526,607. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.