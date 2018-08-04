Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,234 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 4.2% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in BP by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 263,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. BP plc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

