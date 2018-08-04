Synovus Financial Corp Has $19.85 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 30,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,029,000 after purchasing an additional 229,017 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet raised Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.44.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $320.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The company has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $291.52 and a 52 week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

