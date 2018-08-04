Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Yum China by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,374,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Yum China by 58.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,912 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Yum China by 28.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,246,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,066 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $200,754,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Yum China from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $70,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $91,049.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $999,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,971.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum China opened at $35.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.